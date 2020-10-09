India’s Food Minister, Ram Paswan Dies At 74

India’s Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan has died after spending several weeks in hospital.

The deceased Minister was admitted to the hospital on September 11 and underwent heart surgery early October.

His son, Chirag Paswan gave the revelation via his twitter handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourning Paswan, said during his administration, India witnessed the largest food welfare programme as rice and wheat were distributed to the people at cheaper rates.

“I am hurt and same time sad to have lost someone as enigmatic as Paswan. There exists now a void I am not sure will ever be filled.

During his political career, Paswan worked with many Ministers; served as telecommunication and information and steel minister.

He joined Modi’s right-wing party, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and won the election back in 2014.