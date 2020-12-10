INEC Arraigns Prof. Uduk Over Electoral Fraud

By Onwuka Gerald

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State has apprehended one Professor Ignatius Uduk over alleged electoral fraud.

The professor was arraigned for allegedly publishing fake election results during the 2019 State House of Assembly elections, during his time as the coalition as well as returning officer at Afaha Ikot Ebak in Essien Udim local government area.

After issued a bench warrant, Uduk appeared in court on Wednesday in Uyo.

He was arraigned under three count charges of abandoning his duties; generation of false scores during the State House of Assembly elections, announcing and publishing false election result; and lying on oath at the inception of the Election Petition tribunal.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the three charges against him.

Meanwhile the Presiding Judge, Justice Archibong, adjourned the case to December 14, 2020.