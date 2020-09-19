INEC Confirms Shootings, Hijack Of Materials in Orhionmwon, Egor LGA Respectively 

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has confirmed a shooting incident in Orhionmwon, and alleged hijack of electoral materials in Ward in Egor Local Government Area, LGA, in Edo State.

According to the electoral umpire, it had received images showing the alleged hijack of electoral materials in Ward 9, Unit 15 of Egor local government area, adding that, it may be forced to take a decisive action against results generated from the affected unit.

Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this Saturday in Abuja while addressing the Edo Governorship Election Virtual Situation Control Room orgainised via a video conference meeting, Zoom.

He lamented the electorates careless attitude at the pollibg unit as there were seen violating the Covid-19 safety protocols especially with regards to the social distancing rule.

He also raised on observation that some voters seen at the polling units had come with only their Temporary Voters Card, TVC, to vote in the election.

He said, “About voting with TVC, it is clearly in violation of our guidelines but I am happy you said you saw them holding it and not that you saw them voting with it.i am sure our officials would politely turn them away. In any case,our smart card readers do not read TVCs.

“I haven’t heard reports of people being allowed to vote without facemasks. However, we will pay particular attention to situations where some people give out facemasks with particular colours apparently to achieve a partisan end”.

“I have also read a report online that some voters were willingly offering their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs for sale – a case of willing seller and willing buyer or ‘perfect market’ – but we are in touch with the security agencies on that.

“We have gotten reports about Ward 9, Unit 15 in Egor LGA where it was alleged that electoral materials were hijacked and taken to a hotel called ‘Playhouse.

“I have gotten in touch with the Police to salvage the situation so that even that they do not play with our materials”.

On vote buying he said, “I will escalate this matter to the DIG and also to our Situation Room in Benin so that they can pay more attention to it.”