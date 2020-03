The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abubakar Adamu of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Kebbe State Constituency Bye-Election Held in Sokoto State on Saturday with 15,663 votes.

All Progressive Congress (APC) Candidate, Abubakar Bello Umar came second with 254 votes.

The election recorded 30.84% turnout, according to INEC.

INEC made the declaration via its official twitter handle, @inecnigeria, on Sunday.