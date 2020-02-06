INEC deregisters 74 political parties, PDP, APC survive

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Thursday, deregistered 74 political parties as preparations for the 2023 general elections gather momentum.

With the new decision, Nigeria now has 18 political parties, according to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a press conference in Abuja.

The successful parties are Accord Party, Action Alliance, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance and Allied Peoples Movement.

Others are Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, National Rescue Movement, Peoples Democratic Party, Peoples Redemption Party, Social Democratic Party, Young Progressives Party, and Zenith Labour Party.

According to him, 75 parties didn’t satisfy the requirement but one went to court.

Mahmood also said the Booth Party, which registered after 2019, would continue to exist

“Nigeria now has 18 parties,” Mahmood stated.