INEC Fixes December 5 For Pending Bye-Elections In 11 States

By Onwuka Gerald

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed December, 5, 2020 for pending bye-elections across eleven states.

The disclosure was made by the Commission’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye who said that 15 bye-elections would take place across 11 states.

INEC was forced to postpone the election due to violence that broke out as the #EndSARS agitation was ongoing.

The statement read in parts, “INEC met today Friday, November 13, 2020 and among other things accessed the outcome of its quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process.

“The commission reviewed further, the security situation and other challenges regarding the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States.

INEC took into consideration the vandalization of local government offices and facilities which inturn, affected conduct of the elections in most states.

“After consulting important stakeholders in the electoral process, a definitely date for conduct of the elections was decided”, the statement continued.

Upon the consultations, the commission believes that security has improved in the states and that is why December, 5, 2020 was chosen as the now date for the election.

On that note, “We appeal to voters and stakeholders in the States to continue to cooperate with the Commission in its efforts made in delivering credible elections in the country.