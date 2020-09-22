INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Obaseki, Shaibu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have issued certificates of return to Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu following their unprecedented victory in the just concluded Edo State Gubernatorial election.

The certificate was presented to the election victors by INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of supervising Rivers, Edo, and Bayelsa States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu recently in Benin.

Agbamuche-Mbu lauded stakeholders as well as security agencies for their role played in making the election process a success.

On presenting the certificate, she stated, “I hereby certify that Governor Godwin Obaseki of PDP has been elected to office of Governor of Edo State, following election held on 19th September, 2020.

Governor Obaseki during his address after receiving the certificate of return, explained that there is no more bad blood between him and former Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole.

He further implored APC’s flag bearer, Osagie Ize-Iyamu with other members of the party to synergize and move Edo state to greater heights.

Governor Obaseki triumphed in the Saturday poll, amassing a total of 307,995 votes against Ize-Iyamu’s 223,619 votes.