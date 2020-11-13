INEC Releases Final List Of Candidates For Imo North Senatorial Bye-Election

By Seun Adeuyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released an adjusted final list of candidates for the Imo North Senatorial District bye-election.

This is in compliance with an order of premises of the Federal High Court’s, determination of the case between Lady Uchenna Onyeiwu versus APC and 4 others.

A document signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, and made available to BREAKINGTIMES, said 14 political parties will field candidates for the Imo North bye-election.

The parties and their candidates are: Accord party (A) – Ndubueze Chiwuba Patrick; Action Alliance (AA) – Emmanuel Ogueri; African Action Congress (AAC) – Nathaniel Chukwudi Uba; African Democratic Congress (ADC) – Chigozie Kennedy Onyinye; All Progressives Congress (APC) – Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume; All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) – Charles Chibuike Onyeirimba; and Allied Peoples Movement (APM)- Raphael Nnadozie Mbachu.

Others include: Action Peoples Party (APP) – Ernest Ndidi Ezirim; Labour Party (LP) – Okorondu Nwachukwu Sunday; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) – Okeafor Augustine Chukwujieze; National Rescue Movement (NRM) – Charles Okechukwu Amajouyi; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Emmanuel E Okewulonu; Social Democratic Party (SDP) – Rita Ada Ibemere Okorafor; and Young Progressive Party (YPP) – Promise Anurika Nwadigos.