INEC Should Ensure Protocols To Prevent Spread During Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections, Group Warns
The Governors Mandate Network ( GMN) warned the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) against encouraging activities that may put the masses and staff at risk due to the Pandemic.
In a statement released by the Chairman of GMN, Earl Osaro.
The group urged INEC to ensure protocols laid out by the Niger Centre for Disease Control are strictly followed during the Edo and Info Governorship Elections.
The group also petitioned INEC to ensure activities and guidelines of the participating parties are covid-19 complaint.
Adding that anything short of a modest process that can ensure the safety of voters will not be acceptable.