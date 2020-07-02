INEC Suspends Registration Of New Voters Ahead of Ondo Elections

Ahead of the October 2020 gubernatorial elections in Ondo state, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has revealed that it will not register new voters in the state.

Hence the elctoral umpire announced the suspension of the Continous Voters Registration, CVR.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of Ondo State Rufus Akeju, made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, while assuringe people in the state that INEC would organise a free, fair and credible governorship election in October.

He said, “only accredited voters who voted in the past elections are allowed to voted in the October gubernatorial elections in the state.

“It is important for me to inform you that the commission has suspended the CVR exercise and the implication is that, the window of opportunity for new voters to register, distribution of PVCs, transfer of registration and replacement of lost or defaced PVCs has been shut for the meantime due to COVID-19 pandemic”.

He appealed to politicians and security agencies to support INEC so it will be ablessed to conduct and organise a credible poll.

