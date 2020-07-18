Infrastructural Innovations, Beginning Of Something New For The People Of Rivers – Wike

Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike has attributed effective and efficient management of State’s resources as the key to improved and unprecedented infrastructural innovations in the State.

The governor, gave this revelation while fielding question from reporters, shortly after he finished inspecting some ongoing projects in the State, adding that development is still taking place, despite the ongoing economic recession faced in the country.

“This infrastructural development will also be enjoyed and proliferated across all 23 Local Government Area of the State”, he assured.

“As a result of our efficient handling of resources, the projects are completed with no much challenges. The most imposing was the out break of the Coronavirus, but even that didn’t stop the progress made by us concerning the development”, he noted.

The Governor also commended the work of a construction company, consecutively handling three flyovers. They are doing an outstanding job at the moment, the manner and style they work is truly remarkable. “The intention is for the good people of Rivers state, to continue commemorating him from time he started till an envisioned 2023”, he explained.

He expressed optimism that with good management of limited resources, that his tenure will achieve all laid objectives of improving the State infrastructural wise.

According to him, “it is important that individuals like myself, when given the opportunity to lead; should provide the kind of legacy that will be remembered for ages. Describing the level of progress achieved so far, he said the projects which commenced last year October, is about to be completed July”.

Governor Wike lamented that he is impressed and motivated by improvements so far. The people of Rivers have been told by me to remain patient as more developments will be provided for them.