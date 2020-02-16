Insatiable gets the axe from Netflix after 2 seasons

Insatiable has officially been canceled from Netflix after just two seasons.
TMZ shared news of the cancellation to fans on Twitter.
See tweet bellow:
Insatiable just got the axe at Netflix after two seasons – see what else has been canceled or renewed! (via @toofab)https://t.co/Ts3DOXMjZx— TMZ (@TMZ) February 16, 2020
