0 comments

Insatiable gets the axe from Netflix after 2 seasons

by on February 16, 2020
 

Insatiable has officially been canceled from Netflix after just two seasons.

TMZ shared news of the cancellation to fans on Twitter.

See tweet bellow:

READ  Judge orders Netflix to remove the controversial movie where Jesus was depicted as gay
BT Entertainment, Nation, News

InsatiableNetflix

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 