Insecurity: 23 Nigerians Killed Daily in 2020

The total death toll of Nigerians killed due to insecurity and violence in 2020 is 2,818 according to the Nigerian Security Tracker Index by Statisense.

INSECURITY: Total Deaths tracked in 4 Months (2020)



January 2020: 704

February 2020: 701

March 2020: 718

April 2020: 695



Total: 2,818



On the average, 23 people have died daily as a result of insecurity in 4 months.#StatiSense



(Nigeria Security Tracker) — StatiSense (@StatiSense) May 4, 2020

Nigeria has had a bloody 2020 so far starting with deaths from Boko Haram to Bandits and security forces killing Nigerians during the lockdown.

According to political research and consulting firm, SBM, over 600 Nigerians were killed in election violence in 2019.

The Month of April experienced Bandit violence with Bandits killing 47 Nigerians in a space of 24 Hours in Katsina State.

Raising fears about Nigeria’s State monopoly on violence being lost entirely.

The Nigerian Government started an amnesty programme for repented ex Boko Haram fighters. It does not seem to have an effect as banditry seems to be the order of the day in some Northern Nigerian Towns.

Apart from Banditry and Terrorism, the trigger happy Nigerian security service contribute to the index, with 18 Nigerians killed in the first week of the federally imposed lockdown.

In 2019, Nigeria ranked 148 out of 163 Nations on the Global Peace Index.

Placing Nigeria among the five least peaceful nations in Africa with DRC, Central African Republic, Somalia and South Sudan.