Insecurity: 395 Nigerians killed, 48 kidnapped in 39 Attacks in June 2020 — Report

No fewer than 395 Nigerians were killed in different attacks across the Federation in the month of June, a new report has shown.

On the average, 13 people were killed each day in June across the country.

The life count, done by Civic Media Lab also showed that 48 persons were kidnapped in the country within the period under review.

However, a geographical disaggregation of the figures shows that most of the attacks in the northern part of the country went largely unchallenged by state actors due to the absence of security operatives.

The report indicates that while 167 Nigerians were killed by bandits in June 2020, about 152 persons were killed in coordinated attacks by Boko Haram Terrorists.

“Unknown gunmen” and herdsmen were responsible for the deaths of 18 and 17 people respectively.

Communal crisis claimed 36 lives in Ebonyi, Adamawa, Jigawa and Benue State, even as 10 police officers and 21 soldiers were part of those killed in the country.

Among the states most affected by the killings were Borno, Katsina and Zamfara with 152, 80 and 56 deaths respectively.

killings took place in Niger (5), Kaduna (15), Kogi (11), Taraba (16), Ebonyi (4), Benue (21), Abuja (7), Jigawa (3), Plateau (2), Adamawa (23).

File Photo: Prayers being offered for victims of insecurity