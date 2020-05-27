Insecurity: 4 Of The Top 10 States With A High Number Of Kidnap Incidents Over The Last Decade In The S/South — Report

Insecurity in Nigeria has risen sharply in the last few years. In every region of the country, there are at least two major security crises, according to SB Morgen’s report on kidnap industry in Nigeria, from June 2011 to the end of March 2020.

Analysis from the report revealed that in terms of the absolute number of reported kidnap incidents, four of the top 10 states with a high number of kidnap incidents over the last decade are in the South-South geopolitical zone, with three of them, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers being a part of the Niger Delta.

According to the report, the three state are also the states with the strongest history of Niger Delta militancy. Kaduna – the state with the second-highest number of incidents – also has a significant history of violence, especially along its connecting road to Abuja. While it is not in the top 10, Abuja has the 11th highest number of kidnap incidents over the last decade, and there is anecdotal evidence that some of the perpetrators responsible for Kaduna’s high rate of kidnap attempts have extended their operations into the federal capital.

The report revealed that kidnapping has increased in almost all states, but the sharpest rises have been in Kaduna, Rivers, Katsina, Zamfara and Taraba, while only Bayelsa in the entire country, saw a fall in the number of incidents compared to the period of 2011 to 2015.

Also, in the four year comparison between 2011 and 2015 on one hand, and 2016 and 2020 on the other, Gombe and Jigawa were the only states that did not record any fatality. Anambra, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi and Kwara are states that recorded fewer deaths between 2016 and 2020.

Kidnapping has become “safer” for the victims in Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba and Yobe as these states saw fewer deaths per kidnap attempt. For all the other states, the prospect of being attached has become a more dangerous proposition.

Table of kidnaps and ransoms paid between November 2011 and March 2020. Sources include various media organisations and SBM Intel’s own network. We make no claim that the data in this table represents all kidnap incidents in Nigeria during the period

With the economy set to enter into another recession as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the government needs to be deliberate about addressing the country’s myriad problems – including the unemployment and insecurity issues that currently afflict a majority of Nigerians.

In addition to deploying hard solutions – including effectively training, equipping and deploying police and military assets into the most affected areas, addressing inter-agency conflict in order to foster cooperation and coordination, and upskilling police across the country; the federal and state governments must also create the soft regulatory framework to enable effective policing sensible regulation and economic reform that includes a Marshall-like Plan for the North East and North West regions and significant sub-national autonomy that will significantly satisfy the southern regions, particularly the South East and the South South.