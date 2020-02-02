Insecurity: Adeboye Joins Street protest, pray God to intervene in Nigeria’s situation

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, this morning in Lagos Nigeria led members of his congregation on a street protest to press home the severity of the killing of Christians in the northern part of the country.

The march against insecurity and killings of Christians across the nation, started from the church headquarters in Lagos.

Recall that there was an earlier directive by a leader of one of the most influential Pentecostal churches in Nigeria that its members should conduct the protest nationwide.

The Assistant General Overseer (Admin and Personnel) of the church, Pastor J.F Odesola, in a circular dated January 29, 2020, and addressed to all regions and provinces of the RCCG, parishes of the church were asked to end their service not later than 11am on Sunday to enable members “march round their immediate environment, praying for God’s intervention on the ongoing insecurity situation in Nigeria.

The circular, read: “The Christian Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body for all Christians and Christian organisations in Nigeria, has made a clarion call for prayers and advocacy to all Christians in Nigeria in response to the inhumane acts against Christians in the country.”

Nigeria has been experiencing in recent times series of issues of killings, kidnapping and banditry. Christian leaders and members in the north were mostly targeted in this ugly situation in Nigeria.