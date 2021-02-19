Insecurity: Akeredolu Orders Arrest Of Cow Found Loitering Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the arrest of cattle found loitering the streets of Akure.

Akeredolu, who disclosed this in a chat with TVC, said the order was to reiterate his administration’s resolve to ban open grazing in the State.

According to the governor, “We are banning open grazing. If I see a cow I will arrest it. They can’t move in Akure town. We wouldn’t allow it. It is not going to happen. We must put an end to it.”

This maybe unconnected to the recent criminal activities linked to herdsmen in the State.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen had recently killed a cousin to one of the Media Aides to Akeredolu.

Identified as Dayo Ibiye, the deceased was killed in his farm in Ajowa community, Akoko North West Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Ibiye was a farmer and cousin to the Senior Special Assistant to Akeredolu on New Media, Gani Muhammed-Ajowa.

The incident happened about 24 hours after a member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), was also reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Iju Community, Akure North LGA of the State.