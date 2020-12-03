Insecurity: Asking Buhari To Resign Is Dirty Politics, Irresponsible – Lai Mohammed

By Adejumo Enock

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has described the calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over escalating insecurity in the country as playing dirty politics with such an important issue of national concern.

The Minister while speaking in Lagos with members of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN disclosed that President Buhari cannot be prevented from completing his second tenure.

Lai Mohammed said that the security situation of the country has improved since Buhari came to power, contrary to what people think about insecurity, stressing that the situation has changed.

.

According to him, “In the wake of the killing, there have been calls in some quarters for Mr. President to resign. Well, let me say here that this call amounts to playing dirty politics with the issue of security, and it is cheap and irresponsible.

“Mr. President was elected in 2015 for a four-year term and re-elected in 2019 for another four-year term. No amount of hysterical calls for resignation will prevent him from serving out his term.

Relatedly, the Minister further said, “Now, let’s put things in context. Before Mr. President assumed office, Boko Haram could stroll into any city, especially in the north, to carry out deadly attacks. Abuja, the nation’s capital, Kano, Maiduguri, Jos, Damaturu, etc were regularly targeted. Motor parks, churches, mosques, shopping complexes were not spared. Today, that is a thing of the past. Suicide bombers used to have a field day detonating their bombs and killing innocent people.

Furthermore, he said, calling on the President to resign everytime there is setback in the war on terrorism is a distraction and cheap politicking.

“Let’s stop playing politics with the issue of security.” he said.