INSECURITY: Bandits Kill 20 In Fresh #Zamfara Attack

20 persons have been killed by bandits in Tungar Kwana village, a community in Zamfara State, for giving information to security agencies about their operations.

While sources in the village situated in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state said 22 people were killed on Tuesday night, the state police command said 20 people died in the attack.

It was learnt that the attackers, numbering over 100 invaded the village around midnight and started shooting indiscriminately.

22 people, including children and women, were killed instantly, while others were injured, according to a source in the village.

H said the injured victims are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Mr. Mohammed Shehu, the spokesperson for the police command, while confirming the incident, said: “The police have confirmed the killing of 20 people in that village but not 22.”

The Superintendent of Police (SP), explained that the bandits targeted the villagers because they gave information to security agents.

In his words, “The villagers told the security agents useful information about some bandits who rustled cows last week and the information had assisted greatly in locating and killing many of them. Since that time, the bandits were targeting the villagers in order to avenge the killing of their people.”

The SP assured that the police had drafted a squad to the village to arrest the bandits for prosecution.