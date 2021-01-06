Insecurity: Boko Haram Members Burn Down Over 30 Buildings In Borno

By Adejumo Enock

Suspected Boko Haram members attacked Wamdeo village in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno state and Burned down over 30 buildings and farm products on Tuesday night.

Daily Trust reported that the attack on Wamdeo village started around 6:30 pm and lasted for about two hours.

Some of the buildings torched by the insurgents after looting them included shops at the market square, residences and places of worship.

According to report, hundreds of civilians fled into bushes for safety as a result of sporadic shooting by the attackers.

Steve Mamza, a resident of the community said that they returned Wednesday morning to count their loses.

His words, “We thank God Almighty that no life was lost but as for our properties, more than 30 buildings were burnt down last night by Boko Haram”.

“They have destroyed all what our people have laboured for”.

He further added that “We don’t know why they always attack us; all our harvests have been destroyed. It is sad”.