Insecurity: Buhari Can No Longer Protect The North — Arewa NPS

By Seun Adeuyi

Emmanuel Waye, National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum, on Wednesday said he has lost faith in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Arewa forum’s spokesman, during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, lamented the worsening level of insecurity in the country.

He said, “How can I have faith in someone who presides over this kind of thing? I had faith in him when I followed him as a reporter and he chased away some foreigners who were coming to kill us.

“When he was coming to be President, I had faith in him. I witnessed how successful this man was in chasing enemies out of our country in 1983. But now, 300 people kidnapped in his home state.”

He added that the entire north isn’t secured, saying no northerner is happy with the spate of killings and attacks in the region.

Waye said he no longer feels safe travelling to his country home in Taraba State following the frequent report of killings and attacks.

His words, “I can’t go to my home state of Taraba. The whole place is in chaos, they are killing people every day. That one is not publicised because there is no oil in Taraba.

“All over the north, there is insecurity. I have never felt unsafe like I feel now. What can I say? You have seen what is happening to our people.”

Insecurity has been an issue ravaging the country following attacks and killings ranging from banditry, terrorism, among several others.

The President had been called upon recently by the National Assembly to replace the service chiefs and overhaul the nation’s security architecture.