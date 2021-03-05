Insecurity: Buhari Directs NIS To Tighten Security Around Borders

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) to tighten the security at all the borders of the country.

The President added that the service must work with international organisations to ensure that the borders are secured against criminal elements.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari directs Immigration Service to tighten security around borders, urges security outfits to raise performance’ by the president’s senior special assistant, Garba Shehu on Thursday.

According to the statement, he said this while speaking at a virtual event to inaugurate the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) technology building in Kaduna.

The President was quoted as saying, “As a security agency, I charge you to be relentless in carrying out your statutory duties of keeping our borders safe, while you ensure that criminal elements don’t find Nigeria as a safe haven to hide and perpetrate their criminality,”

“I urge you to actively collaborate with international security organisations like the INTERPOL, in safeguarding our borders. Remember that a safe border is a prerequisite for a safe nation.

“You must develop strong working relationships and ties with the international community and friendly nations as it relates to migration management; adopt and implement workable strategies from them while also sharing your best practices.

“Frontline workers and operators should remember that they are our windows to the world. They must show the best face of Nigeria at all times.”

The president was also quoted as instructing all other security agencies to step up their activities to ensure the country is safe.

“It is imperative that our ranking on the global security index improves and I am using this medium to call on all security agencies to step up their activities towards achieving this goal,” he said.

“I assure you that the administration will give you the much needed support in your operations”. He said