Insecurity: Buhari Meets Nasarawa State Governor 

Following the growing spate of insecurity in Nasarawa State the President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the governor of the state Abdullahi Sule to discuss how to curb activities of bandits in the state.

Speaking to journalists the governor disclosed that bandits were taking advantage of the rocky nature of the state to operate adding that a good number of these bandits are those dislodged from the North West and North East.

He commended the President for setting up the third Mobile Police training college in Nasarawa State, coming after the ones in Borno and Osun states even as he noted that with the support of security agencies in the state, the security challenges would be tackled.

“Hunters as well as the vigilante groups in Nasarawa State are able to follow because they are very familiar with the places.

“The criminals in Nasarawa State are new, they are not from Nasarawa State, so as a result of that, our own people are more familiar with the ground and are able to follow where they are.

“We have some of the bandits that were dislodged from the North West and the North East and they found some of these hilly places in Nasarawa State comfortable. So, they moved to those locations and as a result of that, we followed up to ensure that we track them based on what they do.

“There are people who actually go on the way to the villages and the cities and sometimes kidnap people and we follow them and we also have armed robbers. We have all the three in Nasarawa”, he said.