Insecurity: Buhari To Service Chiefs, Put More Efforts, Shun Excuses 

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his disappointment to the service chiefs on the challenges as a result of insecurity in the country alleging that they have not done enough to secure lives and properties.

According to him they should they put in their best to ensure citizens can ones again feel safe in their homes as well and as they go about their duties.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno who spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting said the President was concerned about the declining rate of security in the country adding that he will not tolerate any format of underreformatted from them.

Monguno said the president told the service chiefs he appointed since 2015 that he expected them to henceforth live up to expectations while reteriating that he will no longer accept any format of excuse from them.

In recently times some states of the North has witnessed indiscriminate killing of persons and massive destruction of properties which has rendered hundreds of people homeless and some seen fleeing from these attacked communities.

The President has faced several backlash have which prompted the most recent protest by youths in his home state Kastina calling for his resignation and thatb of the state Governor.

The youths had earlier accused the president and given of paying deaf ear to their plight , hence threatened to take lawal into their hands.