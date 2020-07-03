INSECURITY: Buhari’s Love For Terrorists Made Them Undefeated — Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, revealed why the Nigerian military has not been able to defeat terrorism.

According to him, Nigerian Ruler’s love for terrorists has made it difficult for military to defeat them.

He made the remark on his Twitter page in response to a comment on the offense of the military against Boko Haram.

In a tweet, the IPOB leader stated that the United States, US, was able to defeat ISIS and Al Qaeda due to the country’s hatred for these terrorist groups.

He tweeted: “Terrorists are never defeated by those that love them but by those that hate them. America defeated ISIS and Al Qaeda because of its justified hatred for terrorism. @NGRPresident so loved terrorists that he once said that an attack on them is an attack on the North.”

Terrorists are NEVER defeated by those that LOVE them but by those that HATE them. America defeated ISIS & Al Qaeda because of its justified hatred for terrorism. @NGRPresident so LOVED terrorists that he once said that an attack on them is an attack on the North. #ZOO pic.twitter.com/yKVxzKvGFM — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) July 3, 2020

BreakingTimes, on Thursday, reported that no fewer than 395 Nigerians were killed in different attacks across the Federation in the month of June.

The report indicates that while 167 Nigerians were killed by bandits in June 2020, about 152 persons were killed in coordinated attacks by Boko Haram Terrorists.