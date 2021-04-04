INSECURITY: Emulate Jesus Christ, Have Forgiving Spirit — Atiku To Nigerians

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

This comes amid the level of insecurity and challenges facing the country.

According to Atiku, Nigeria would overcome its challenges when citizens emulate Jesus Christ by having a heart of forgiveness.

The former former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the remark in his Easter message to Nigerians.

In the message he personally signed, Atiku called on Nigerians to unite against the country’s challenges like most advanced countries did against COVID-19.

Atiku pointed out that without sacrifice, love is not achievable amongst Nigerians.

Atiku described Easter period as a time of reflection and sacrifice.

In his words, “The essence of Easter celebration is not merely for us to merry. This occasion of Easter celebration, I urge all Nigerians to take time to pray first of all for peace to return to the country and also for unity.

“Nigeria is at the precipice of insecurity, poverty and, most unfortunately, disunity.

“These are challenges, not impediments. The way to surmount these challenges is to learn from the world when super power countries who are rivals suspended politics to face a common threat in COVID-19.

“I believe that when we approach our challenges with a heart of forgiveness and love, humanity will always triumph. This is the lesson that Jesus (Nabil Yisa) taught us.”

He also appealed to Nigerians to pray for the military for their sacrifices in keeping citizens safe.