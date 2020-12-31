Insecurity: Farm Owner Abducted In Ibadan

By Adejumo Enock

Armed men abducted Ibadan farm owner in Nagbede village, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Channels Tv reported that the armed men were about six and have abducted one Oluwole Agboola.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga on Wednesday, the men snuck into the piggery/fish farm of Agboola in military camouflage,

According to his statement, “Immediately the report of the incident got to the notice of DPO Moniya, search party comprising of plainclothes/Tactical police teams, vigilantes, hunters, and Amotekun corps swung into action and were deployed to far and near bushes to comb the areas for possible arrest of the hoodlums and also getting the abductor released”.

Olugbenga stated that concerted communal efforts have been intensified to complement the existing deployment already in place.

The Commissioner of Police urged members of the public with useful information that will aid the investigation to contact the police so as to assist in the arrest of the criminals.