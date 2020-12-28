Insecurity: Gov Sule Urges Buhari To Engage Chadian Army, Others

By Seun Adeuyi

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to engage the assistance of the Chadian Army to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency in North-East Nigeria.

Governor Sule made this known when he spoke on Channels TV on Sunday evening, monitored by TheBreakingTimes.

The governor, who visited Borno State after the killing of over 40 rice farmers by Boko Haram, had said other options should be explored to end the insurgency in the North-East.

“Many times, we have spoken about engaging external forces to assist us. We have seen how the Chadians have been very successful in handling Boko Haram. Can we engage them? Can we actually begin to engage others who can assist us so that we can handle this matter once and for all?,” Sule said when quizzed to explain the other options on Sunday evening.

However, he applauded President Buhari for his “responsiveness” to finding a lasting solution to the insecurity situation in the country, saying: “If you want to get Mr President’s attention, talk about security. This is a man who is very concerned about the security of the country but he is also not the type that will come out and talk so much on what he is doing. I don’t talk for Mr President but this is based on what I know about him; Mr President takes security with urgency.”