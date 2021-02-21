Insecurity: Gumi In Talks With Bandits Because Buhari Failed Nigeria, Says Shehu Sani

Ex-Nigeria lawmaker, Shehu Sani, says the Influential Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, is meeting with bandits across the states because President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has failed to protect its citizens against bandits’ attack.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, on Saturday, the former senator said the government has failed woefully and that has given Gumi a space to come to the rescue.

“If the Government had not woefully failed in securing the lives of the people, there could not have been Sheikh Gumi’s intervention. He just stepped into a vacuum,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gumi has revealed that there was a possibility that the abducted students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, might regain freedom today, given ongoing talks between the government and the bandits.

Bandits, donning military uniform, had around 2am on Wednesday invaded the school and whisked away 27 pupils and 15 staff members after killing a Senior Secondary School 3 pupil.

ThePunch quoted the cleric, who recently held a parley with some bandits in Zamfara State forests and consequently called for amnesty for bandits, to have said that the negotiation for the release of the schoolchildren and members of staff was slowed down due to logistics.

the negotiation does not involve payment of ransom, according to Gumi.

“What I hear from (our contact) is that they are still negotiating to release them (schoolchildren and staff members) and hopefully, hopefully, we will get them tomorrow (Sunday), hopefully.

“Up till now, they have not been able to identify the boys, who (did the kidnapping). You know they are splinter groups. So, when you are dealing with groups like that in a vast area, with no communication, no road, then it has to be slow. But the main actors are ready to negotiate and stop the kidnapping altogether,” Gumi was quoted to have said.