Insecurity: Gunmen Kill One, Abduct 20 Travellers In Nasarawa

By Onwuka Gerald

Gunmen have on Tuesday killed the ex-education secretary of Nasarawa local government area of the state Malami Salihu and also abducted 20 persons travelling to Toto Local Government Area of the state.

The abduction happpend on Tuesday afternoon along the mungi sharp Conner Buga Gwari, Gadabuke area of Toto LGA.

The victims were traveling in three vehicles and were halted by the gunmen who marched 20 of them into the bush.

The deceased Salihu was among those kidnapped. However, his lifeless body was later found in the bush.

Confirming the incident, the secretary of Gadabuke emirate council, Abdullahi Baba stated that the gunmen came out from bush and attacked the vehicles, then they marched the passengers into the bush to an unknown destination.

According to him, “the former education secretary who was also traveling alongside his friend in a private vehicle were also taken away with the others.

He added that the abductors are yet to make contact with the relatives of the kidnapped victims.