Insecurity: House of Reps To Summon Buhari

By Adejumo Enock

The House of Representatives has reached a resolution to invite President Mohammadu Buhari for an explanation on the security situation in Nigeria.

The House was thrown into a rowdy session on Tuesday following a motion which was co-sponsored by Hon. Ahmad Jaha, member representing Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok Federal Constituency of Borno State.

Members were divided on whether to invite the President or not before the House suddenly went into an executive meeting following a strong disagreement among the representatives.

The motion to summon the President was to get first hand information on the incessant killings by the Boko Haram sect the high point of which is the killing of 43 famers in Zarbamari village, Borno State on Friday.

Efforts by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa and Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko, among others, to have the prayer dropped proved abortive forcing the house to go into an executive session.

Arising from the closed door meeting embarked on by the lawmakers, Hon. Haha representing was called upon to amend his prayers and he insisted on extending an invitation to the President to address the House on the security situation.

After collective agreement by most of the lawmakers, Hon. Ahmed Satomi was asked to move the motion formally for the President’s invitation.

He was seconded by another Lawmaker before the motion was subjected to a voice note after which the House unanimously agreed to summon the President.

However, the time for the invitation of the President is still unknown, as the Lawmakers were silent about the time.