Insecurity: IGP Adamu Orders Immediate Mobilization Of SWAT Operatives

By Onwuka Gerald

Following the increased kidnappings, banditry and killings going on in the country, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of recently trained officers of the special Weapon and Tactical Team, SWAT.

IGP Adamu ordered the deployment of SWAT officers to carryout routine patrols across the country.

His directive was addressed to the 17 Assistant Inspector Generals of Police in the Force and Commissioners of Police in Nigeria.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a statement titled, “Deployment of Newly Formed Special Weapon and Tactical Team operatives”.

According to the statement, “The Inspector General of Police orders that all recently selected and trained Special Weapon and Tactical Team (SWAT) personnel are to be deployed for routine activities across designated areas”.

The IGP had inaugurated SWAT following the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, F-SARS. They were disbanded due to brutality and extortion of Nigerian citizens.