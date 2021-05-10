Insecurity in South East; Ohanaeze Condemns FG’s ‘Shoot at Sight’ Order

Pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decried the ‘shoot at sight’ order given by the Federal Government to men of the Nigerian Army in its face off with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo warned that Shoot at Sight Order to soldiers on Igbo youth is a call for another pogrom and genocide.

In a widely circulated statement, the group said ; “History shows that military and violent means to solve the national question is bound to fail as it leads to further national fractionalization, anarchy and eventual or inevitable disintegration, as in all Empires or multi-national states or countries”. Obiozor warns:

“The Sahara Reporters, May 8, elaborated on the new secret plan of shoot at sight order which by the grace of God has come to the public domain. The report further revealed that the exercise will commence from Orlu in Imo State, South East Nigeria.

“This is very disturbing. The pattern of deployment of northern military officers to the South-East lends credence to the above report.

“Sahara Reporters revealed that in preparation for the above, the Nigerian army has posted Northern Muslims as commanders over its operations and brigades in Anambra, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Benue, Edo, Delta and Rivers. In Anambra State, the Cantonment Commandant of the 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, is Col Abdulsalam Abubakar Sambo, a Hausa-Fulani Muslim; while in Imo State, the Brigade Commander of 34 Brigade, Obinze, is Brig Gen Ibrahim Tukura, another northerner; in Abia State, the Brigade Commander of 14 Brigade, Ohafia, is Brig Gen M. Ibrahim, still, a northerner; while in Akwa Ibom State, the Brigade Commander of 2 Brigade, Uyo, is Brig Gen Faruk Mijinyawa, another northerner. This is truly worrisome,” the statement read.