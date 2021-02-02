Insecurity: It’s Time To Create State Police – Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has said it’s time to create state police as part of the solution to the sudden increase of insecurity in the country.

He added that protection of lives and property of the people must take a major priority.

Governor Akeredolu said this in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday.

The Governor who hosted representatives of lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress South-West caucus in the House of Representatives said part of the move to secure Ondo State and South-West, in general, led to the creation of the state security agency also known as Amotekun corps.

His words, ”The most important thing you have said is that we have to think about our people first and in doing that, we have to make a declaration. We felt convinced that we can not have a situation where a first-class Oba is killed, a deputy registrar killed, and the wife of the chief of staff kidnapped. It’s one of the things that led us to create Amotekun”.

“When we came up with Amotekun, people were scared they thought it was state police, but we stood our ground and Amotekun has come to stay. You have a duty to us, to our people and that has to do with the issue of state police. The time is now. This rampant security challenge is virtually everywhere. This issue of state police, we need to pursue it”.

He added that “If we have the state police, we may not need Amotekun. It will be a great fight for our people. We must stand together. I commend the Governor of Kano State who said cows should not be moved to the south again for grazing”.

Furthermore, the representatives of the caucus, Mr Femi Fakeye (Osun) and Mayowa Akinfolarin (Ondo) insisted that the cultural differences of the various ethnicities in the country must be respected.

Fakeye said they were in support of any legitimate step to flush out criminals in the South-West”.

He added that “Because of the stride you have achieved in your first term, the people of Ondo State have returned you for a second term. You have performed and still performing”.

“Let us first commend your efforts in Ore – the Ore flyover. That speaks for itself. It’s one of the reasons you are returned. Again, the Ore industrial hub, there is no country that can make it without an industrialized economy”. He said.