Insecurity: Katsina Villagers Pay Monthly Fees To Bandits In Bid To Evade Attacks

As part of strategic measures to evade attacks by bandits in the eight frontline Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina State, villagers have resorted to entering into truce and payment of monthly fees to the bandits, according to African Independent Television (AIT) news.

Dr. Muttaqha Darma, a Public Affairs Analyst confirmed this in an interview with AIT.

According to him, the amount agreed is in the range of 150,000 Naira monthly.

Some of the villagers who could not continue the payment have deserted their homes as well as their farm lands.

The public affairs analyst said, in Raba, most especially where the villagers were not able to sustain the agreement due to the fees variations by different bandit camps in Zamfara State who demanded up to 150,000 naira per month, said they have to flee the village for fear of the unknown.

Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Security Matters, Ibrahim Katsina, while reacting to the allegation, confirmed the development but said those days have gone as efforts are being made to make the villagers go back to their lands.

He called on the locals to continue giving timely, accurate information, and cooperate with the security agencies to ensure they win the ongoing war against banditry.