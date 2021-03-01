Insecurity: Kidnapping Schoolchildren Is Better Than Killing Villagers – Sheikh Gumi

Controversial Islamic Scholar, Ahmad Gumi on Monday said the ceaseless abduction of children in the country is lesser evil.

Gumi said the students’ kidnapping is better than the invading of towns and killing the residents by the bandits.

The scholar made the disclosure as he featured on BBC pidgin.

According to him, “Bandits are now careful about the victims with them, adding that negotiations with them is birthing positive results.

His words, “Kidnapping children from school is a lesser evil as in the end, you can negotiate and the said bandits are now meticulous about human lives.

“Previously, their mission was to invade a town, ransack it and kill people. Following that, I can say our preaching is working and hopefully, we would see an end of banditry in Zamfara and other states.

“Bandits are more careful about human lives now and just want to carryout attacks that would draw attention to themselves.”