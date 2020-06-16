INSECURITY, KILLINGS: Muslims, Christians Now Unsafe In Northern Nigeria — Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the President of Omega Fire Ministry, on Monday, took to his Twitter handle, @APOSTLESULEMAN, to say that both Christians and Muslims are now unsafe living in the Northern part of the country.

According to him, condolences now sound like felicitations.

Recall that no fewer than 81 civilians were killed and scores injured when suspected members of Boko Haram sect last Tuesday night invaded Zowo village, 34km away from Gubio town, the headquarters of Gubio LGA of Borno State.

Also, 23 animals, including cows, donkeys, goats and sheep were killed.

Also in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, armed bandits raided the town and killed no fewer than 40 people, mostly old people, women and children.

Meanwhile, scores of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised by troops in different operations in the North East with the recovery of arms and ammunitions.

This was contained in a statement by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations.

He said: “In continuation of aggressive clearance operations across the North-East aimed at decisively ending terrorism in the region, more Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals have been neutralised while others have been arrested.”

Reacting, the clergyman expressed disappointment in the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime for its failure to protect the lives of the masses.

Apostle Suleiman who seems not to be pleased with current happenings in the country, said that Nigerians hardly have time to mourn their loved ones before another incident occurs.

He tweeted: “Both Muslims and Christians are now so unsafe in the Northern Nigeria. Killings have become normal. Condolences now sounds like felicitations. We hardly even have time to mourn one before another happens. Shame to the leadership.”