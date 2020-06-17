INSECURITY, KILLINGS: Presidency Says Nigeria Is Fully Capable Of Dealing With Banditry, Terrorism

The regime has assured Nigerians that the nation’s armed forces are fully capable of dealing with the challenges of banditry and terrorism.

They, therefore, urged Nigerians to exercise more patience as the military takes appropriate steps to block gaps being exploited to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

This was disclosed in a statement endorsed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Ruler on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu on Tuesday.

Recall that armed gangs, last week, killed tons of people in a string of attacks on villages in northwest Nigeria, as security forces struggle to curb violence in the region.

Roughly 150 gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on residents before looting shops and stealing cattle in a series of assaults on Tuesday in six remote communities in Katsina state.

According to the statement, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, who has approved a joint military and police operation specifically targeted at combing Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states to rid the areas of bandits, assures that surveillance will be improved, with more night vision aircraft already deployed under “Operation Accord’’.

The operation is said to have been launched three weeks ago.

“Nigeria’s military has displayed its capabilities in the past and will show it again by dealing with the current challenges,” the Ruler was quoted to have said.

He also sympathized with residents of Katsina State who may have been bereaved, injured or lost properties.

Meanwhile, the ruler warned that taking to the streets for protest could distract the military operations. He, therefore, urged “Katsina indigenes not to give up on the military who over the years have a strong track record of quelling crises once given enough time.

“The major forests in North-Western Nigeria have been identified as home to the bandits in the region. The operation will clear all these forests,’’ he said.