Insecurity, Killings: Shehu Sani Faults FG’s Directive To Service Chiefs

Ex-Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the directive by the Federal Government to Service Chiefs to eradicate the insecurity situation in Northern Nigeria.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that massive killings by criminal groups, referred to locally as bandits are rupturing rural life in some parts of the country, which has created widespread of poverty.

11,000 people have died since 2011, according to the International Crisis Group. Many deaths, particularly in Fulani villages go unreported.

In the last two months, almost 70,000 people have fled north-west Nigeria to Niger since April 2019, including 30,000.

President Muhammadu Buhari administration has issued several orders to fish out and destroy the activities of the bandits. Despite this, the bandits still dominate the play with the Northern region.

Reacting, Shehu Sani in a Tweet on Monday wondered who would lead the charge of order to victory.

The Ex-Lawmaker tweeted, “The Government gives the Service Chiefs last warnings to perform; The Service Chiefs gives the Bandits last warnings to desist; The Bandits and Kidnappers gives the people last warnings to pay ransoms.”

