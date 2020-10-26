Insecurity, #LekkiMassacre: Buratai, Army Commanders In Crucial Meeting

Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, Chief Of Army Staff, is currently in a meeting with top hierarchy of the military, which include Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and Commander of the Guards Brigade.

The meeting is holding at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that also in attendance are commanders of the Army operations, among other senior officers.

The agenda of the parley is unconnected to insecurity in Nigeria, #EndSARS protests, violence and looting in states as well as the Lekki shooting.

Recall that the Lekki toll gate incident on Tuesday, October 20 sparked global outrage.

According to Amnesty International, at least 12 civilians were killed during the attack.

International bodies have called for probe of those who opened fire on unarmed demonstrators.