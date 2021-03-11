Insecurity: Niger Govt Closes Public Secondary Schools Till March 26

All public secondary schools in Niger State will be closed from Friday, March 12 to March 26, 2021, the state government has announced.

A statement issued by the state Public Enlightenment Unit on social media on Thursday, said the directive is to enable security agencies to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of all public secondary schools in the state.

The statement read partly, “Please be informed that the Niger State Government has directed that all public Secondary schools in the state be closed from March 12th to 26th, 2021.

“This is to enable security agencies to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of all public Secondary schools.

“When completed, the exercise will provide an all-inclusive mechanism and strategies that will restore and guarantee sustainable security and safety of students, schools’ infrastructure, education managers and teachers in Niger state.”

Some students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State were recently abducted by bandits after a raid on their school. The abductees have since regained their freedom.