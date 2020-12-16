Insecurity: Nigeria Has No Govt – Ezekwesili

By Adejumo Enock

Nigerian Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has said, the abduction of over 300 students in Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State had shown that Nigeria has no government.

The Former Minister of Education said this during an interview with BBC on Tuesday which was monitored by Breaking Times.

She said that the recent abduction of schoolboys was evidence that Nigeria had incompetent persons at the helm of affairs.

While responding to whether the government was capable of tackling insecurity, Ezekwesili said, “Which government are you talking about? The one that has failed children and people? The one that has been in office while people have been abducted and slaughtered, where even our police and soldiers have been victims of terrorism?

She further expressed that “The government that has rebranded terrorism as banditry? Which government are you talking about? It is annoying that they consider themselves as a government. There is no government in my country right now. This country is not being governed”.

Furthermore, Ezekwesili who was one of the Co-conveners of the the Bring Back Our Girls group added that it was unfortunate that students were being abducted on a large scale.

According to her, “It is absolute incompetence and an uncaring indifferent ruling class that does not understand what it means to govern. So, it is a repetitive pattern of bad governance”.

“I have come to a point where I am saying to my fellow citizens that if we accept this, it will never stop”.