Insecurity: Nigeria under siege – Clergy

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Bishop Man’oso Ndagoso on Friday lamented the spate of kidnappings in the state and described the country as being under a siege.

Ndagoso said this in Kaduna on Friday when officials of the Catholic Men Organisation of Nigeria paid him a solidarity visit over the kidnapping of some students in the state.

While lamenting that the fate of one of the priests in the diocese kidnapped since March 2019 was still unknown, he said his diocese was worst hit by the activities of kidnappers in recent times.

The cleric also said another Priest from the diocese was kidnapped in May 2019 but was later released from the kidnappers’ den.

According to the Bishop, the worst incident was the recent one where four students of the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary located in Kaukau along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and concluded that the country was under a siege unless some urgent actions were taken to arrest the situation.

“This is the third time kidnapping is happening directly to our diocese.

“It is understatement to say that our country is under siege. No other country will tolerate this type of insecurity without calling for mass protests. Definitely our country is under siege,” he said.

On the fate of kidnapped students, Ndagoso said, “I cannot sleep over whatever condition they are going through.

“People can no longer sleep with two eyes closed, yet our leaders have the gut to say that there is security in the country.

“I think people now seem to have given up on the security situation because there is nothing they can do, they just resigned to fate.

“With the technologically developed security gadgets in the 21st century, there is nowhere in the world, even underwater that criminals cannot be traced or tracked.

“But security agencies keep on saying that they are on top of the situation.

“We will continue to pray for them, they are our students until they are freed. We keep hoping that God will expose those behind the insecurity in this country.

“We have taken some measures to fortify the school environment in order to secure the other students.”