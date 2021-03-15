Insecurity: Nigerian Government Should Be Held Responsible – Arewa Youths

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has told Nigerians to hold the government responsible for banditry and general insecurity in the country.

While speaking with DAILY POST, AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima urged the government to ensure security agencies are adequately equipped with manpower.

He said it is the sole responsibility of the government to provide security for Nigerians, but it has failed to do so.

Shettima said, “The government should be held responsible. It’s the sole responsibility of the government to provide security which is key to the citizens.

“Despite the fact that some of us are aware that the security agencies have been overstretched at one point or the other, we are saying they should consider additional manpower and provide the necessary equipment to encourage these agencies.

Furthermore, “We must consider equipping the Nigerian Armed Forces. Intelligence gathering is key, but they need to build trust between them and the communities, so they can get more information about these criminal minded people. These criminal minded people are in the community and some know them very well.” he added.