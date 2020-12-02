Insecurity: Nigerian Soldiers Need Help To Tackle Insecurity Says Fayemi

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has said the security challenges encountered by Nigerians are beyond the nations millitary.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Governors Forum: Security Challenges are beyond Millitary”.

The statement noted that the Governor visited Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State to Commiserate with the government and residents of the state following the death of 43 rice farmers who were slaughtered in the State.

Governor Kayode Fayemi who is also the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum said, the soldiers needed support to tackle issues such as insurgency, Banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery ravaging many parts of Nigeria.

The Chairman expressed, “But what happened in the last three days is by far beyond any imagination, it was a massacre and it was one that none of us could come to terms easily.

“The reality we can all say, and I personally as security scholar, the reality I can see is that our military is overwhelmed. Our military is no longer in a position to single-handedly tackle this menace effectively.

Fayemi further said,“It is not a criticism of our military, if one were to suggest a coalition beyond that will even include our neighbouring countries, who are probably more experienced in fighting an asymmetrical war. It will not be a loss of our pride as a country.”

He added that the governors are frustrated with the level of insecurity in the country.

Furthermore, the Governor said “This is not a visit to gratify ourselves, no, it is an expression of also our own frustration.

“We can’t bring back the people we have lost in the last couple of days, but if we do not take the necessary steps the entire nation will be consumed by this insurgency”.