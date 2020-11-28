INSECURITY: North Is The Worst Place To Live In Nigeria — FFK

By Seun Adeuyi

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar III, over his remark on Northern Nigeria being unsafe due to the activities of bandits.

It would be recalled that the Sultan had said the North was the worst place in Nigeria in terms of security.

The monarch who stated this while speaking in Abuja, noted that contrary to the perception of some Nigerians, bandits have made the North unsafe.

He lamented that bandits openly go about their activities in the North, despite the presence of security operatives.

However, the former Minister in a chain of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, @realFFK, on Friday, said the Sultan’s remark was a wake-up call that leaders should ensure peace and not play politics with the lives of Nigerians.

His tweet read, “The north is the worst place to be in this country because bandits go about in the villages with their AK47 and nobody talks to them. They stop at the markets and buy things and even collect change with their weapons – Sultan of Sokoto.

“Deeply courageous of His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto to speak truth in this way.

“This is a matter of life and death and we must not play politics with it. May God help our leaders from all over our country and across party lines to restore law and order and establish peace in Nigeria.”