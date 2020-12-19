Insecurity: NSCDC Deploys 2100 Personnels Across Pleateau State

By Adejumo Enock

In a bid to ensure peaceful and hitch free Christmas and New Year in Plateau State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC Plateau command has deployed 2100 Civil Defence personnel across the State.

Some of the NSCDC’s personnel will conduct a routine patrol while others others will be positioned in flashpoints to curb any violence issues in the State.

This was contained in a statement by Mr. Obasa Tanimola, the Public Relations Officer of the Command.

The statement which was released on Saturday reads, “The Commandant is assuring the public of the preparedness of the NSCDC and other security agencies to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in Plateau”.

According to the statement, “A lot of strategies have been put in place for the maintenance of peace and order in the state during the celebrations”.

Tanimola stated, “That is why the command deployed 2,100 officers and men to ensure a violent-free Yuletide in the state”

Furthermore, he urged the residents of the state and the general public to be peaceful and desist from taking laws into their hands.

Also, The P.R.O called on the people to report any suspicious movements by groups or individuals in their vicinity to security agencies for a prompt response.

Obasi advised residents of the state to strictly adhere to the COVID 19 safety protocols during the Christmas and New Year holidays.