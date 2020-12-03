Insecurity: Reps Disclose Date Of Buhari’s Appearance

By Onwuka Gerald

The House of Representatives has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to appear on Thursday next week in response to the summon on security breakdown across the country.



Recall that the House had earlier on Tuesday in a motion, resolved to invite the President to brief them on the breaking down of the security system in the country and what the government is doing to protect the lives and properties of it’s citizens.

Spokesperson, Ben Kalu, while addressing newsmen at the National Assembly, said the President will not be able to appear before the House next week Tuesday, due to the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressive Congress (APC) that is expected to hold that same Tuesday.



According to him, President Buhari will also be pre-occupied on Wednesday, which then leaves Thursday as suitable day for the visitation.



Kalu stated further cleared that request to see the President Buhari’s is not a summon, stating further that no one will distress the President.



He also highlighted that the House will also present a motion to sack Service Chiefs before President Muhammadu Buhari.