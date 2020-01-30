Insecurity: Resign your appointments, Reps tells Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, directed the service chiefs to resign over their alleged failure to tame rising insecurity in Nigeria.

The Senate also yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare national emergency on security.

The 360-member house occupied by legislators from the ruling APC, the leading opposition PDP and other parties, said Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari should sack the service chief if they failed to leave immediately.

This was part of the resolutions passed by the House during yesterday’s plenary presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila (APC, Lagos), following the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno), on the “Need to curb the incessant attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East Zone.”

In addition to Monguno’s prayer, Ahmadu Jaha (APC, Borno), said the service chiefs should be sacked by the president.

The service chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai.

Monguno regretted that of recent, the Boko Haram insurgents who were checkmated by the Nigerian troops a few years ago were now unleashing terror again.

“Recently, the insurgents have forced the Nigerian military to close traffic on the Damaturu-Maiduguri road for some days.

“Damaturu-Maiduguri road is the only access from Maiduguri to other parts of Nigeria. The closure of the road is an indication that the Boko Haram insurgents have seized the road,” he noted.

Breaking Times reports that the service chiefs were first appointed for a period of two years in July 2015, shortly after President Buhari took the oath of office for his first term.

Their tenures were extended for an additional two years in 2017, which finally expired in July 2019.

Beside the issue of age and years in service, Section 09. 08 of the revised Armed Forces of Nigeria Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) said, “An officer appointed to the substantive appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Staff will hold the appointment for a continuous period of two years. The appointment could be extended for another two years from the date of expiration of the initial two-year period.”

There are allegations that their retention over and over might partly be responsible for the surge in security breaches in different parts of the country.

But the presidency had repeatedly rebuffed the claim despite calls by different groups for change in the security architecture.