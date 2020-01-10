INSECURITY: See Number of Kidnappees by State in 2019

StatiSense

Insurgency in Nigeria has become a worrisome norm. The fight to reduce the advancement and activities of insurgents seem to be lacking the necessary bite. Statisense in a publication, released state of insecurity in the nation by displaying total number of Kidnappees by State. See the list below: Kaduna: 252Katsina: 169Rivers: 161Zamfara: 146Borno: 96Niger: 96Kogi: 62Taraba: 44Edo: 41FCT: 41Adamawa: 34Bayelsa: 29Ondo: 25Osun: 25Akwa Ibom: 20Sokoto: 18Delta: 15Enugu: 13Ogun: 12Nasarawa: 12Lagos: 8Ekiti: 8Plateau: 7Oyo: 7Kwara: 7Yobe: 6Cross River: 5Abia: 5Kano: 5Kebbi: 5Benue: 3Anambra: 3Imo: 2Ebonyi: 2Jigawa: 2(NST/CFR)