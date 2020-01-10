INSECURITY: See Number of Kidnappees by State in 2019

Insurgency in Nigeria has become a worrisome norm. The fight to reduce the advancement and activities of insurgents seem to be lacking the necessary bite. Statisense in a publication, released state of insecurity in the nation by displaying total number of Kidnappees by State. See the list below: Kaduna: 252
Katsina: 169
Rivers: 161
Zamfara: 146
Borno: 96
Niger: 96
Kogi: 62
Taraba: 44
Edo: 41
FCT: 41
Adamawa: 34
Bayelsa: 29
Ondo: 25
Osun: 25
Akwa Ibom: 20
Sokoto: 18
Delta: 15
Enugu: 13
Ogun: 12
Nasarawa: 12
Lagos: 8
Ekiti: 8
Plateau: 7
Oyo: 7
Kwara: 7
Yobe: 6
Cross River: 5
Abia: 5
Kano: 5
Kebbi: 5
Benue: 3
Anambra: 3
Imo: 2
Ebonyi: 2
Jigawa: 2
